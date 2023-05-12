Gambia: Bombada Win in GFF 2nd Division League

Bombada and Kanifing East have both won during their week 22 fixtures of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Second Division League played across different venues on Tuesday.

Bombada FC beat Gunjur United 1-0 during a game played at the Live Your Dreams Sports Complex in Basori.

Bombada FC scored their only goal through Domingo Manneh's strike in the 76th minute.

The win moved Bombada FC to 7th position with 31 points while Gunjur United dropped to 10th position with 28 points.

Kanifing East defeated Kuteh Jumbulu 2-1 during a game played at the Soma Mini Stadium.

Ebrima Manga gave Kuteh Jumbulu the lead in the 20th minute but Kanifing East came from behind to collect the maximum points through Ansumana Badjie and Ebrima Sanyang's goals in the 42nd and 53rd minutes respectively.

The win moved Kanifing East to 6th position with 31 points while Kuteh Jumbulu maintain rock bottom (18th) position with 13 points .

BK Milan were held to a 1-1 draw by Immigration during a game played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yumdum.

Elite United were held to a goalless draw by Young Africans during a game played at the Banjul King George 5 Mini Stadium.

The result puts Elite United on 3rd position with 37 points while Young African sit 13th position with 23 points.