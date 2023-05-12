Gambia: PPP Candidate Vows to Unite West Coast Region If .....

The candidate for the People's Progressive Party (PPP) in the forthcoming Brikama Area Council (BAC) chairpersonship election has spoken highly of the ambitious plans she set out for the region 'if elected in the forthcoming chairmanship election, pledging to unite and work towards the development of the region.

Jainaba Bah said her first priority is to unite residents of West Coast, as she believes that without unity there can't be any meaningful development.

"Unity is the key thing I want to bring in WCR so that all will work together irrespective of one's tribe, political difference or religion," she told journalists shortly after presenting her nomination documents at the Brikama IEC office.

Madam Bah also outlined empowerment initiatives and that BAC will empower youth and women of the region to ensure they attain their aspirations and to be productive citizens.

She, however, remains optimistic that she will emerge victorious in the forthcoming May 20th Mayoral and Chairmanship elections.

"The main thing why I am optimistic is because I'm a woman and women form the majority voters. And I think they will take this opportunity to vote for a woman this time."

Jainaba is contesting with United Democratic Party (UDP) strongman, Yankuba Darboe, Sheriff Seedy Ceesay of the ruling National People's Party (NPP) among other independent candidates.