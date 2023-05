The University of The Gambia (UTG) Third Division Football Team will on Sunday 14th May 2023 take on Medina FC in their fourth game of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Third Division League in Banjul.

The UTG boys won their first and second games against Logic and Richard Salleh FC, winning 1-0 respectively.

However, they drew their third game against Gift FC.

The team's participation in the competition is the first of its kind in the history of the University's Football.