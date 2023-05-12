Gambia: GRA, Nick to Roll Out Vital Single Window System in Gambia

The Gambia Revenue Authority and Nick TC Scan Gambia Limited are set to implement an optimal digital Single Window System in The Gambia to reduce impediments to and accelerate trade documentation and transactions.

The local partner and Executive Director of Nick TC Scan Gambia Limited, Bubacarr Kanteh, has affirmed his commitment to ensuring the effective implementation of the single window system in The Gambia.

Mr Kanteh affirmed his company's commitment to successfully realise the productive system at a grand stakeholder's engagement at his office in Tallinding on 5 May 2023.

The convergence brought together stakeholders, including Government representatives and the media, to brief them about the upcoming single window system in The Gambia.

The implementation of the system is spearheaded by GRA with the full support and expertise of Nick TC Scan Gambia Ltd and Ghana Link Network Services Ltd (Ghana Link).

The Single Window System aims to reduce the time and resources required for trade transactions by providing a streamlined process for submitting and processing trade-related documents.

"The system will improve the overall efficiency of international trade in The Gambia, making it easier for businesses to import and export goods," Mr Kanteh said, adding that it would also promote transparency and accountability as well as aid growth and development.

"The Single Window System ensures that all stakeholders have access to the same information, which increases transparency and accountability in the trade process," Mr Kanteh says. "This helps to prevent fraudulent activities and reduces the likelihood of errors or discrepancies in the trade documents.

"The Single Window System also aids compliance, as it is an integrated customs management system that aims to address numerous difficulties encountered by stakeholders in the international trade process."

The system is to be implemented by Ghana Link Network Services Ltd (Ghana Link) and GRA in partnership with Nick TC Scan Gambia Ltd and a Korean company.

According to Mr Kanteh, the handling of the scanning operations of the Single Window System at the ports of Banjul has been awarded to his company Nick TC Scan Gambia Ltd by the Gambia government through the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA).

Nick TC Scan, which has been operating in The Gambia for the past four years, has a proven record for competency and quality service delivery, he said, adding that while stakeholders have been working to ensure changes and impact at the ports of Banjul, the advent or coming of Nick TC Scan Gambia has added value to the ports operations

He assured all and sundry of the smooth implementation of the system in The Gambia "simply due to the strong parent body (Ghana Link Network Services) which is supporting us in the effective implementation of the system in The Gambia".

Mr Kanteh applauded Ghana Link for its effectiveness in delivering such services, saying Ghana Link is a very strong and highly capitalised company which has phenomenal leverage across the world. "It is the same Ghana Link which again is coming to back Nick TC Scan Gambia to deploy this Single Window solution," he said.

"If you are operating in a service industry you should be ready to go digital; there is no option, otherwise you are left behind. Thank God our partners in this cannot wait, since this single window appreciates the support and encouragement they (GRA) have shown to us in implementing this project.

"I will still urge GRA to continue giving us that support so that we can quickly get this running in The Gambia."

Mr Kanteh also stated that Nick TC Scan Limited is an incorporated Ghanaian company that provides cargo scanning services for the purposes of Non- Intrusive Inspection.

"This service complements international trade regimes where the need for security and fairness is essential," he added, saying the full value chain of the business covers equipment installations, commissioning operations, maintenance training and spare parts supply.

"With its technical partners abroad, Nick Scan makes full use of its technical superiority and rich experience in managing both domestic and international clients," he assured.

For his part, Musa SaidyKhan, the project manager of the Single Window System, outlined several difficulties encountered by stakeholders in the international trade process that would be taken care of by the single window system.

Highlighting the benefits of the system to The Gambia, Mr SaidyKhan said: "Single Window System is a digital platform that streamlines and simplifies the process of import and export by providing a single point of entry for all relevant government agencies involved in international trade.

Concluding, Mr Saidykhan said: "The implementation of a Single Window System in The Gambia is a key step towards improving the country's trade environment, promoting economic growth and development and enhancing its competiveness in the regional and global market."