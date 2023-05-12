Gambia U-20 Overcome Gambia U-23 in Fund Raising Match

The Gambia U-20 team on Tuesday defeated The Gambia U-23 team 2-1 in a fund raising match played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

The Gambia U-23 team made a stunning start to the match and crafted some glorious goal scoring opportunities.

Jam City striker Alsanna Yirajang gave The Gambia U-23 team the lead in the 26th minute of the match.

The Gambia U-20 team reacted quickly for an equaliser and levelled the scores through striker Muhammed Sawaneh in the 28th minute thus the first half ended 1-1.

Upon resumption of the match, The Gambia U-20 team and The Gambia U-20 team both introduced fresh legs to bolster their striking departments.

Substitute Mansour Mbaye scored the winner for The Gambia U-20 team in the 80th minute after capitalising on The Gambia U-20 team custodian Lamin Jammeh's blunder.

The fund raising match was organised to help the National Scorpions Fan Club trip to Argentina to support the Young Scorpions in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.