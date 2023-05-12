Gambia: Barrow to Launch More Road Projects

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, in continuance of his laudable development agenda will embark on a series of activities over the weekend running into mid next week.

Specifically, on Saturday 13th May, 2023, President Barrow will lay the foundation stone of 102 kilometres Kabada Roads Project at Madina Angele with a night stop in Mansakonko, Lower River Region.

On Sunday 14th May, 2023, President Barrow will inspect the Kiang West Roads Project before proceeding to the Kombos to launch a 3.7 kilometre road project linking Old Yundum, Tawta, Darubusumbala, Sukuata and Jambajally. Mr Barrow then proceeds to the SBEC Junction to lay the foundation stone of some 11 KMs linking the Mariama Kunda--Youna Road to be followed by a meeting at Jabang.

Still on his mission of easing road transportation challenges, President Barrow will on Monday 15th May, 2023 launch the 6 KM Sagajorr-Darselameh Road at the Sagajorr Junction, the 13 KM Giboro-Sohm-Faraba Sutu Road at Giboro where he will hold a meeting with the people of Foni.

Back to the Kombos, Mr Barrow will on Tuesday 16th May, 2023 respectively launch the 6KM Lamin-Babylon Road and the 4KM Farato-Bojang Kunda Road to be followed by a meeting at Farato.

President Barrow concludes this stage of road project inaugurations on Wednesday 17th May, 2023 with the launching of the 5KM Gunjur Highway-Gunjur Beach and 4.5KM Sanyang Highway-Sanyang Beach Road Projects and a massive meeting in Sanyang, Kombo South.

Signed

Ebrima G. Sankareh

The Gambia Government Spokesperson & Presidential Diaspora Adviser