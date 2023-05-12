Gambia: GNTUC Urges Govt to Review Salaries

Gambia National Trade Union Congress (GNTUC) has tasked the Government to review salaries from grade 1 to 11 and also put in a minimum wage to close the gap between the low-income and high-income earners.

Presenting the resolution of the GNTUC, the Union's secretary general Ebrima Garba Cham said: "We, Gambia National Trade Union Congress, as the umbrella body or apex body for trade unions in The Gambia, cognizant of the disturbing situation of the workers, and being concerned about the plight of the poor workers, hereby wish to submit that in view of the high standard of living, Government, through the Ministry of Trade, Regional Integration and Employment and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, is urged to review salaries from grade 1 to 11."

Mr Cham justifies the call for salary review, saying: "This is to commensurate with the consumer price index, with a view to closing the gap between the low-income earners and the high-income earners, putting in place a minimum wage and helping the poor pensioners."

He also said: "We further encourage the Gambian business community, small and large-scale farmers and Gambian Diaspora to invest in agricultural production to stem the [dependence of] our economy, because we rely heavily on importation of food, which is harming the country in its efforts to stabilize prices on basic commodities for economic independence.

"We are blessed with fresh water ecology, marine resources and minerals. We have the capacities and we need to utilize it."

GNTUC has also urged the government to establish an agriculture investment bank to boost the sector in production, revenue, employment creation, poverty eradication and foreign exchange earnings for sustainability and food security.