Liberia: Who Becomes Cummings' Running Mate?

CPP two-Days National Convention in Ganta will decide

The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) is expected to select its leadership team at the party's planned National Convention in Ganta, Nimba which kicks off today.

The convention is also expected to witness the announcement of a running mate to presumed CPP standard bearer Alexander B. Cummings by close of Saturday May 13.

Currently there are about four shortlisted candidates, one of which is expected to emerge as running mate to Mr. Cummings alias "Fixer 1".

Those shortlisted are Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti currently United Nations Resident Representative in South Sudan, Madam Leymah Gbowee, a 2011 Nobel Laureate, former Senate Pro-temp Gbezhongar Findley and former Bong County Senator Franklin Siakor.

The CPP Ganta convention is also expected to elect its Senatorial and Representative Candidates for the 2023 General and Presidential Elections slated for October 10.

The CPP comprising the Alternative National Congress (ANC), the Liberty Party, and other political affiliates and interest groups have as its current Standard Bearer, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings.

The two days National Convention is expected to bring together 500 delegates from the 15 counties of Liberia, as well as the United States of America, Canada, and other parts of the world.

The 2023 Convention will be held under the theme, "Real Change is Coming: Time to Fix our Country Together".

Twelve committees, including Transportation, Lodging, Feeding, Finance, Communications, and Resolution have been constituted, with Counsellor Aloysius Toe as Chairman, and Madam Ruggie Barry as Co-Chair of the CPP National Convention.

The National Elections Commission (NEC), members of the Diplomatic Corps, opposition political parties, including the ruling party, the media and other prominent Liberians have been invited to observe the convention.

Cummings, 66, has over 40 years of working experience as an international businessman.

He worked with Pillsbury Company and moved to Coca Cola Company, where he served as Regional Manager for Coca Cola in Nigeria and later as Manager of Coca Cola Africa, culminating his career as Chief Administrative Officer for Coca Cola Global.

He was conferred the Distinction of Knight Great Band-Humane Order of African Redemption by Liberia's former President, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, for his great humanitarian work in Liberia and support to various institutions.

Cummings is the Founder of Cummings Africa Foundation, providing scholarships and educational assistance to hundreds of needy Liberian students.

He is an alumini of the College of West Africa (CWA), attended the Cuttington University College, and worked with the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI).

With a master's degree in business and finance from Clark University in Atlanta, Georgia, Cummings said he wants to bring his decades of business expertise and passion to help improve the lives of Liberians as President, through massive economic development programs that will get Liberians back to work.

Cummings has made substantial financial contributions, as well as donated generators and set up modern computers laboratories at the University of Liberia Fendel campus, the Booker Washington Institute (BWI), the Tubman University in Harper, Maryland County, the Nimba County Community College (NCCC), the Grand Bassa County Community College and the Annur Islamic University in Liberia.

Other learning institutions that have benefited from Cummings educational assistance program include the Gbalatua High School in Bong County, the St. Clements University and the College of West Africa (CWA).

Cummings also made substantial financial contributions towards the construction of the Bolongoidu Mosque in Lofa County, and constructed a bridge that connects Big Town to Tubman University in Harper, Maryland County.

The Cummings Africa Foundation (CAF) since its establishment has also implemented more than 22 quick impact projects with 25 implementing partners, which benefited over 30,000 Liberians.

At the height of the Ebola crisis, Mr. Cummings led a high-level delegation of Coca Cola Executives to Liberia and contributed US$1 million, distributed relief items, and paid WAEC fees and tutorial support for 2,322 students from 21 schools nationwide.

Cummings is a family man, married over 40 years to Madam Treasa with two children and five grandchildren.