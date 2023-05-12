Liberia: Nimba Elder Warns PYJ, Yekeh Kolubah

12 May 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

An elder of Nimba County, William Kanneh, a.k.a "American", is warning Senator Prince Y. Johnson of Nimba and Montserrado County District#10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah, to desist from publicly abusing President George Weah.

He warns that the two lawmakers risk being dragged before traditional elders of the land if they do not stop publicly disgracing the President.

Speaking to the NEW DAWN in an exclusive interview Thursday, May 11, Mr. Kanneh notes that raining invectives on the President as the nation goes to elections is tantamount to promoting violence and should not be encouraged.

He maintains that if they do not stop, traditional elders from Nimba, Bong and Lofa would call them for advice.

He says such behavior against the highest office of the land sends a very bad signal to youths of Liberia that it's ok to disrespect leaders.

Elder Kanneh, who presently resides in Soul Clinic community, Paynesville, says if the two legislators have any qualms with President Weah, they should seek the traditional leaders' intervention for peaceful resolution rather than resorting to verbal attacks.

"We elected them so, they supposed to call us if there is any problem", he adds.

He observes that the Head of the National Traditional Council of Liberia, Chief Zanzan Kawah, is silent on this matter, which is not good, saying "We are not excluding Chief Zanzan Kawah, but we cannot sit and watch things go out of hand."

He calls on all those aspiring for political offices in the pending elections to promote peace and unity among their supporters in order to keep Liberia stable.

Senator Prince Johnson, who supported Mr. Weah's election in 2017, fell out with the President and has taken his MDR party to former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai with its standard bearer, Senator Jeremiah Koung, now running mate to Ambassador Boakai.

Opposition lawmaker Yekeh Kolubah is a vocal critic of President Weah and is noted for publicly ranting abuses against President Weah, much to the displeasure of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.