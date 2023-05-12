Liberia: ANC National Convention Begins in Ganta Today

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) will today Friday, May 12, hold its National Convention in Ganta, Nimba County to elect the Standard Bearer, Senatorial and Representative Candidates for the 2023 General and Presidential Elections slated for October 10.

Over 250 member delegates are expected to attend the one-day convention under the theme "ABC a better choice, A better country, Alexander Cummings is Real Change."

Mr. Cummings, who is the current Political Leader, is expected to be unanimously endorsed as the ANC Standard Bearer for the 2023 Presidential elections.

The ANC, a formidable and Liberia's leading political party is built on the core values of equality, hard work, patriotism and development. It represents the diversity and unity of Liberia, united by a common goal to put Liberia first.

ANC motto "Everybody Is Somebody" depicts a vision of inclusiveness of all Liberians and determination to build a strong working middle class.

The party is in a strong collaboration with the Liberty Party, and other political affiliates and interest groups to field one Presidential candidate in the pending October 10, general elections.