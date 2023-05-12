Liberia: ANC National Convention Begins in Ganta Today

12 May 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) will today Friday, May 12, hold its National Convention in Ganta, Nimba County to elect the Standard Bearer, Senatorial and Representative Candidates for the 2023 General and Presidential Elections slated for October 10.

Over 250 member delegates are expected to attend the one-day convention under the theme "ABC a better choice, A better country, Alexander Cummings is Real Change."

Mr. Cummings, who is the current Political Leader, is expected to be unanimously endorsed as the ANC Standard Bearer for the 2023 Presidential elections.

The ANC, a formidable and Liberia's leading political party is built on the core values of equality, hard work, patriotism and development. It represents the diversity and unity of Liberia, united by a common goal to put Liberia first.

ANC motto "Everybody Is Somebody" depicts a vision of inclusiveness of all Liberians and determination to build a strong working middle class.

The party is in a strong collaboration with the Liberty Party, and other political affiliates and interest groups to field one Presidential candidate in the pending October 10, general elections.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.