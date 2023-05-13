Nigeria: Federal Govt Launches Programme On Open Defecation

As part of efforts to ensure access to potable water and sanitation to all and end open defecation in the country, the federal ministry of water resources has engaged youths in fighting against the menace through the launch of the YOUTHWASH Strategic Pogramme.

The initiative is to demonstrate the strong will of the federal government in reversing the narrative on Nigeria's poor water, sanitation and hygiene indices as well as providing lasting solutions to identified challenges, while improving access to sustainable WASH services for Nigerians.

The minister, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, while unveiling the document at the NYSC orientation camp in Abuja, stated that the programme was designed to mobilise corps members in particular and youths at all levels to engage in the development of the WASH sector towards social and economic prosperity of the nation.

He said water, sanitation and hygiene are not just about specific persons or places, but cut across phases of life including young and old.

"As it is, the ministry is intensifying efforts to attain Social Development Goal (SDG) 6:1 and 6:2 target in order to achieve universal and equitable access to safely managed drinking water and services for all," he said.