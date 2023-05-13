Nigeria: I Will Be President of Nigeria - Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed optimism that he would eventually become the president of Nigeria.

He also assured that he would accept the decision of the court in his petition against the declaration of the candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as winner of the presidential election by INEC.

The former Anambra state governor however said he is not desperate in his quest to lead the country as president.

He spoke during the unveiling of a book titled; "Peter Obi: Many Voices, One Perspective" authored by three media professionals led by a renowned professor of Mass Communication, Stella Chinyere Okunna in Awka, Anambra State yesterday.

Obi emphasised the need for everyone to always stand for the truth in the quest to build a new Nigeria.

He said, "I'll always insist on what is right. When I was impeached as governor, people asked me to do this and that, I said no. I won't give money to do the wrong thing.

"Again, I had never met with Mammood Yakubu since he became the head of INEC. Although I was with him as the chairman in a committee, I didn't need to meet him because he has only one vote which he can cast to anyone.

"If he wants to do what is wrong, no problem. One day, this thing we are doing in this country will consume all of us.

He added, "I'm in this journey. Anyone that thinks I'm on transit is joking. I must be the president of this country. If it's not today, it will be tomorrow. I'm not in a hurry. I'm not desperate.

"We must fix this country. I have only one passport. if anyone thinks that Peter Obi will run away, he is wasting his time.

"I'm in court now, whatever decision of the court, I'll respect it. I'm not going to riot after which we'll continue. But I know we're committed to the destiny of this nation, when it's God's time it'll happen."

Appreciating the Obidients for their understanding and perseverance, Obi said his softness and apologetic disposition remained the way to go and sign of discipline and responsibility.

"We're trying to build a new Nigeria and that new Nigeria must be ready to say sorry, even if they are right. We need to start thinking about what are we going to do to have a better country".

The Obi of Onitsha and chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, described Obi as a man of destiny whose progress in life reflects the hand of God upon him.

Earlier, the lead editor of the book, Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna, described the piece as capturing everything about the man, Peter Obi.

"We are not saying that Peter Obi is a saint. But he stands out in integrity. Nigeria is richly blessed if this man becomes president.

"Whatever we realise here will be channeled into the on-going litigation. I am hopeful that the litigation will end well; and the truth will come out," she said.

The event attracted traditional rulers, politicians, cabinet members during Obi's tenure as governor, his friends and admirers who donated various sums of money in support of the book launch.