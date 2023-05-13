Nigeria: Woman Fakes Own Daughter's Kidnap, Demands N3 Million Ransom From Husband

·Another arranges kidnap of her brother for N20m

A woman, 25-year-old identified as Rahma Sulaiman is currently cooling her feet at the Kano police custody for allegedly faking the kidnap of her own six years old daughter, Hafsat Kabiru and demanding a ransom of N3 million from her husband, Kabiru Shehu to regain freedom.

Similarly, another woman, identified as Zainab Rabi'u, 45 years old, was arrested for arranging the kidnap of her younger brother, Almustapha Bashir and demanding a ransom of N20 million but after a series of negotiations later settled for N5.1 million.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel confirmed the arrests while parading the women alongside 14 other suspects of kidnapping and a drug dealer at the Bompai headquarters of the police.

CP Gumel said, "On 08/05/2023, a report was received from one Kabiru Shehu of Sharada Quarters, Kano Municipal LGA that his divorced wife, Rahma Sulaiman, 25-years-old informed him that his 6 years old daughter with the name as Hafsat Kabiru, was missing, and that unknown persons called her through her mobile phone demanding the sum of N3,000,000 as ransom.

"In a follow-up investigation, the victim was rescued in Madobi LGA. The divorced wife was arrested and confessed to having planned, took her daughter to a hideout and demanded the ransom," he said.

In a related development, the Police Commissioner said, "Sometimes in 04/04/2023, we received a report from a resident of Kofar Ruwa Quarters, Dala LGA, Kano State that his son, one Almustapha Bashir, 6 years old was kidnapped and a ransom of N20,000,000 was demanded which they settled at N5,150,000:00).

"In a follow-up of the investigation, the victim was rescued unhurt and the following suspects were arrested, Zainab Rabi'u, 45 years old of Gwammaja Quarters, a masterminder and an aunt to the victim that organized and arranged the Kidnapping. Others were Abdurrashid Sa'idu, 27 years, Hassan Abdullahi, 24 years old and Ahmed Saleh, 25 years old, all of Sheka Quarters Kano. All suspects confessed to the crime and will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation," CP Gumel said.

The Police Commissioner said in the same vein, nemesis caught up with some suspects who in an attempt to kidnap their victims who resisted shot dead their own colleague.

The victims were rushed to Tofa General Hospital, and they were treated and discharged.

"The following suspects were arrested in connection with crime; Idris Abdullahi, 26 years of Janguza, Tofa LGA, Tukur Yusuf, 40 years old, of Langyal, Tofa LGA, and Ilyasu Aminu, 25 years old, of Gargai Village, Bebeji LGA Kano State".