Nigeria: Journalists Barred as Rivers Govt Begins Demolition of Bayelsa Govt Property

13 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Egufe Yafugborhi

Port Harcourt — RIVERS State Government has commenced demolition of property owned by the Bayelsa State Government in the Old GRA, Port Harcourt with the demolition squad barring journalists from taking pictures and coming near the scene.

The twin structures of 12 flats occupying Plots 34 & 35 (No 5 Akassa Street) and Plot 37 (No 9 Akassa Street ) in the Golf Course Extension Layout, Port Harcourt, serve as the official residence for workers of the Bayelsa Liaison Office in Port Harcourt.

The demolition squad of the Rivers Government which moved into the property with armed security operatives Friday began knocking down the buildings, following the expiration of a 14-day eviction notice and intent to demolish on claims that they constitute a nuisance and unbefitting for the urban renewal focus of the government.

Pastor Isaac Board, one of the evicted occupants who had moved out the day before, lamented, "I have no place to stay as I speak to you. I and my family slept in the corridor of a friend's place last night. We are workers with the Bayelsa State, so let the government come to our aide by giving us a place to stay."

The Administrator Officer at the Bayelsa Liaison office in Port Harcourt, Woseebimu Frank-Oputu said, "It was my pastor that came with a truck to carry my property. I and my family are putting up in the church."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.