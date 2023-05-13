Nigeria: 9 Celebrities You May Not Know Are Twins

Blood they say is thicker than water! When you look at these celebrities you will see that they have exact resemblance. There are some celebrities in Nigeria who are identical twins in real life but many people do not know that.

Peter and Paul Okoye

Peter and Paul Okoye popularly known by their stage name as P-Square are famous Nigerian identical twins brothers and music legends. They were born on 18th November 1981 in Jos, Plateau State in the northern part of Nigeria. They are currently 40 years old. Peter and Paul Okoye hails from Ifite Dunu in Anambra State, Nigeria. They are currently married with beautiful children. After completing their primary and secondary school education,

Peter and Paul Okoye proceeded to music school in 1999 to develop their skills on keyboard, drums, bass and rhythm guitar. After completing their program in music school, Peter and Paul Okoye got admitted to University of Abuja and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Peter and Paul Okoye are currently identical twins brothers.

Kehinde and Taiwo Bankole

Kehinde and Taiwo Bankole are identical twins sisters and multiple award winning Nollywood actress, model and television host known for their role in Wale Adenuga's production series "Super Story". They made their entertainment debut in the 2003 Miss Commonwealth Nigeria beauty contest, after which they proceeded to the 2004 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant. In 2009, they won the Revelation of the Year Award at the 2009 Best of Nollywood Awards. They attended Olabisi Onabanjo University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communication. After graduating from the university, they delved into modeling before finally settling for acting and TV hosting. Kehinde and Taiwo Bankole host daytime talkshows including "Soul Sisters" and "African Kitchen". Kehinde and Taiwo Bankole are currently identical twins sisters.

Eniola Ajao

Eniola Ajao is an actress and model who has appeared in over 75 films. On set, she is noted for her dynamism and diversity in role delivery. She is well-known for her acting versatility and ability to play any character that is cast for her.

Kehinde Ajao, her twin sister, is a wealthy entrepreneur.

Chidinma and Chidiebere Aneke

Chidinma and Chidiebere Aneke are popular Nigerian identical twins sisters and Nollywood actress, movie producers, models, entrepreneurs and television personalities. They are popularly known as the Aneke twins. They were born on 6th August 1986 in Enugu. They are currently 35 years old. Chidinma and Chidiebere Aneke attended University of Nigeria Nsukka. Chidinma Aneke is a graduate of Mass Communication while Chidiebere Aneke is a graduate in Banking and Finance. In 1999, they joined the Nollywood and acted in their first movie Ebuka. In 2004, they rose to fame after starring in the Nollywood blockbuster movie "Desperate Twins" a movie that brought them to limelight and earned them a nomination for Most Promising Acts to Watch at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. Chidinma and Chidiebere Aneke are currently identical twins sisters.

5.Elozonam and Kanso

Elozonam was one of the housemates from the fourth edition of Big Brother Naija who has remained in the limelight after the show.The social media influencer turned reality TV star became very famous after his stint at the BBNaija house. His relationship with fellow housemate, Diane also helped boost his profile while in the house.Elozonam has a twin brother, Kanso who isn't as famous as he is.

Georgina and Kessiana Edewor

Georgina and Kessiana Edewor are identical twin sisters from Nigeria who work as television celebrities.

They are two of Nigeria's most well-known media celebrities, having worked in the television industry for many years. They are not your typical celebrity but a force to be reckoned with. Georgina and Kessiana Edewor were born in London, England, in 1986 to a British father and a Nigerian mother.

Mary and Joseph Lazarus

Mary Lazarus is one of the most popular names in Nollywood. The Abia state born actress rose to stardom in 2009 when she starred in the movie 'Waiting Years.' Since then Lazarus has starred several big movies in the country.

Mary and her twin brother, Joseph are the last of their parents six children. Even though they aren't identical, it won't take you a minute to realise that they actually look alike.

8.Taiwo and Kehinde Adesina

Taiwo and Kehinde Adesina are Nigerian identical twins brothers and actors. These handsome brothers from Abeokuta are another big shot in the Yoruba-cinema. They both won the best new actor of the year at the ENYA Awards in 2019. Taiwo and Kehinde Adesina starred only Yoruba in movies and they are very good in delivering their role. Taiwo and Kehinde Adesina are currently identical twins brothers.

Tracy and Treasure Daniel

Tracy and Treasure Daniels are Nigerian identical twins sisters and Nollywood actress. They are some of the most sorted after Nollywood actresses at the moment. They are popularly known as the golden girls. Apart from acting, Tracy and Treasure are beauticians, models and movie producers. Tracy and Treasure Daniels are currently identical twins sisters.