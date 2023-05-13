Nigeria: Buhari Appoints Ochi'idoma Chancellor Federal University Otuoke

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented letter of appointment to the Paramount Ruler of the Idoma Kingdom, His Royal Majesty ( HRM) Agaba'Idu, Dr Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John as the New Chancellor of the Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

The presentation was done on Friday, 12th May, 2023, at the Och'Idoma Palace Otukpo, according to a statement from Federal Ministry of Education.

Speaking during the presentation, Buhari, represented by the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Arc. Sonny Echono, stated that Och'Idoma's appointment was based on his enviable track records, leadership qualities and integrity.

Mr. President commended his commitment to the development of Education and the sustenance of peace and stability of the country.

Responding, Agaba'Idu Elaigwu Odogbo thanked the Federal Government for finding him worthy of the prestigious appointment, assuring the president of his total commitment in the discharge of his responsibilities.

While thanking Echono who is also a son of the Idoma Kingdom, for doing so much for Nigeria, particularly Benue State, he expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for the establishment of the National Open University of Nigeria study centre at Obagaji, Agatu LGA, and promised that he will continue to support the Buhari led Administration.

In her goodwill message, the wife of the Och'Idoma, Her Royal Majesty, Mrs Martha Elaigwu, the Agab'Anya K'Idoma, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his love for the Idoma people and the rare privilege accorded the Och'Idoma, wishing him long life and God's guidance as he prepares to handover to the incoming administration.