Nigeria: Tinubu's Inauguration - Buhari, Family Move Into Glass House

President Muhammadu Buhari and his family have moved into the Glass House at the State House Abuja ahead of the inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, disclosed this via a video shared on her official Instagram page after taking the incoming First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, around the State House.

Mrs Buhari, who introduced Senator Tinubu to the various areas of the house, spoke on the history and significance of each edifice during the tour of the Villa.

The first lady, who said the Glass House had served as a transitional abode for the outgoing president and their spouse during the transition period, implored the coming government to maintain the practice of having the outgoing president and his spouse reside in the Glass House till transitions are over as it provides a symbolic and literal space for the outgoing president and gives opportunity for the incoming president to fully take charge.

In her reaction after completing the tour, Senator Tinubu lauded Mrs Buhari for the magnanimity of her gesture.

"I have gone around. She has magnanimously shown me around the house. And graciously explained a lot of things to me which is quite a short time and overwhelming for me to grasp.

"But, I believe God will help me to be able to make an impactful contribution to the nation," she said.