Nigeria: I'm Not Desperate to Be President - Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi said he is not desperate about his ambition of becoming president of Nigeria.

Obi, who is a former governor of Anambra State, said this Friday at a book presentation entitled: "Peter Obi: Many voices, one perspective" in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

"I must be the president of this country, if not today, it will be next time. I am not desperate; I am not in a hurry. I am committed to the cause of a better Nigeria," the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi said.

Obi also said that he would respect whatever is the decision of courts in the ongoing election cases.

He urged his supporters to also respect whatever decision made, saying, they are not going to riot, rather they will continue in the struggle for a better Nigeria.

"We are peaceful; we are not going to quarrel with any politician. Don't be discouraged about my apologies to people. As a youth, we cannot fight our fathers even when we are right. We are not going to riot. I am Nigerian. I don't have dual citizenship, I will not run away, we must be here to right the wrongs in the country over the years," he said.

Obi said that he is on transit and he will certainly get to the destination, noting that he is committed to the project of better Nigeria.