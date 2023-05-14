Nigeria: Just-in - Veteran Nolywood Actor, Saint Obi, Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actor, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi is dead.

The talented thespian passed away at the age of 57 on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Jos, Plateau State.

Reports said the actor died at the home of one of his siblings.

According to sources, disagreement between his siblings was the reason his death took almost a week to be made known.

He was said to have died after a protracted illness.

Meanwhile, his remains were said to have been deposited at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, (JUTH) morgue.

The actor recently relocated to his sister's home in Jos, Plateau State capital.