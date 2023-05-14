Nigeria: Just-in - Veteran Nolywood Actor, Saint Obi, Is Dead

13 May 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Veteran Nollywood actor, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi is dead.

The talented thespian passed away at the age of 57 on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Jos, Plateau State.

Reports said the actor died at the home of one of his siblings.

According to sources, disagreement between his siblings was the reason his death took almost a week to be made known.

He was said to have died after a protracted illness.

Meanwhile, his remains were said to have been deposited at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, (JUTH) morgue.

The actor recently relocated to his sister's home in Jos, Plateau State capital.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.