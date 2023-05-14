Nigeria: Assault on Police Officer - ' IGP Orders 'Immediate Arrest' of Seun Kuti

14 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the arrest of Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform.

The police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Saturday, said the incident occurred in Lagos.

Mr Kuti is the youngest child of the late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

In a video circulating on the internet, the singer was seen hitting an officer. However, in the short clip, the officer didn't retaliate.

"The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly," the statement reads.

"IGP Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book."

However, in his reaction late Saturday evening, Mr Kuti, on his Instagram handle, said he was the victim in the incident.

He alleged that the officer tried to kill him and his family members.

"He tried to kill me and my family.

I have the proof, but I no dey chase clout," he posted.

"He has apologised, and I have agreed not to press charges. Make una mind una business make the poor guy no lose him job."

