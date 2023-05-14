Nigeria: FG, Ogun Offer Free Vaccination Against Animal Diseases

14 May 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

The Federal and the Ogun State Governments have commenced a free mass vaccination exercise in the state as part of efforts to reduce the spread of animal diseases in communities.

The vaccination is jointly organised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the State Government, with the support of Regional Disease Surveillance System Enhancement Projects.

Speaking at the flag-off of the event in Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota LG, the Council Chairman, Engr. Sheriff Musa, said the exercise was crucial for the well-being of all residents.

Musa noted that "it is essential to vaccinate and license animals to protect them against infectious diseases such as rabbies and many more."

The council boss lauded the support of the collaborating agencies for keeping humans and animals healthy and safe in the local government.

Earlier in his address, the Director of Veterinary Services Ogun State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Adeyemi Jolaoso, represented by the Zonal Veterinary Officer, Dr. Tokunbo Oduloju, revealed that the increase in the number of cases of animal diseases globally and the impact on public health necessitated the need to vaccinate domestic animals in the nooks and crannies of the state.

Contributing, a Veterinary Doctor in the State Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Aderounmu Ayopo, said the programme provides an opportunity for more enlightenment on issues relating to peculiarities of animals and diseases, urging the residents to visit veterinary clinic in the area for quality services.

One of the animal owners, Mr. Adewale Alani, appreciated the organisers for the vaccination and advised them to sustain the programme.

