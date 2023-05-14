Nigeria: Militants Abduct 50 in Niger Community

14 May 2023
This Day (Lagos)
By Dipo Laleye

Minna — Terrorists have abducted the village head of the Fugge community in the Rijau Local Government Area, Mallam Abdullahi Zaure, and 49 others.

The incident occurred at the weend when the terrorists invaded the village on several motorcycles, shooting into the air and causing panic among residents.

It was learnt majority of the abductees were women and children with few males while several cattle were rustled.

It was also gathered that fighter jets descended on the terrorists when they were moving with the abductees which resulted in the death of several of the bandits and rustled cattle.

The residents claimed that the terrorists have gone into their den which is located in the forest bordering Niger State and Kebbi State.

The residents said that the terrorists have begun contacting the families of the abductees demanding fuel and motorcycles as ransom for their release.

Efforts to contact the Niger Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abiodun Wasiu, and Commissioner for Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar proved abortive. Their lines didn't connect when called.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.