Nigeria: IG Orders Arrest of Fela Kuti's Son, Seun, for Assaulting Policeman

Abuja — The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Baba, last night, ordered the arrest of Afrobeat Singer, Seun Kuti for assaulting a police officer.

A statement issued by the Force Headquarters said the musician was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform.

But in a social media post, the musician alleged that the police officer attempted to kill him and his family.

However, the statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IG ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, to arrest the Afrobeat singer.

The IG also ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.

The IG said acts of contempt and disdain for symbols of authority would not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes would be surely brought to book.

The statement read: "The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command to arrest Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform.

"The IG has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect, accordingly.

"IG Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book," it said.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post, Seun Kuti alleged that the police officer in question had apologised to him over an alleged attempt to kill him and his family.

"He tried to kill me and my family. I have the proof but I am not desperate.

