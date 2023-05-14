Nigeria: Desist From Night Driving, Illegal Petroleum Products - NUPENG Warns Tanker Drivers

13 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has warned its members to desist from the night and reckless driving and loading of petroleum products at illegal points.

Mr Abdulsalam Mohammed, the Kaduna Zonal Chairman, Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) Branch of NUPENG, gave the warning at the union's zonal meeting held in Sokoto on Saturday.

According to Mohammed, NUPENG has spent a large amount of money for the training of members across the branch.

"These were possible following the transparent leadership of our able National Chairman, Mr Lucky Osesua and his capable team of executives.

"Therefore, as NUPENG members we should continue to appreciate the leaders commitment by strictly adhering to the rules of law.

"We should remain law-abiding citizens and always have the thought that our safety remain paramount," he said.

He added that the meeting was very much unique because it came at the beginning of the year.

"The meeting will give us the opportunity to further strengthen our areas of strength and address squarely our areas of weakness," he added.

Earlier, Mr Shuaibu Liba, Chairman PTD Gusau unit, acknowledged the contribution and support of the Sokoto State Government for providing enough parking space for Tanker Drivers in the state.

"The Sokoto State government under the leadership of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal has supported our union in many occasions directly and indirectly," he said.

Liba also appreciated the contribution and support of security agencies to their members across the country.

He urged members to always remain security conscious, adding that the security challenges facing many parts of the country was very visible.

"As such, everyone here should have this in mind that security is everybody's business; this is our responsibility to enlighten our members on the silent fact," he added.

