Nigeria: Shettima Commends Buratai's Fight Against Insurgency

14 May 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Vice president-elect Sen Kashim Shettima has described former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (Rtd), as one of the most visible generals the country has ever had.

Shettima spoke as chairman during a launch of three books written in honour of the former Army chief in Abuja yesterday.

The books "Walking the War Front with Lt. Gen. TY Buratai, Duty Call: Under Buratai's Command and the Lonely Grave and other Poems' were authored by Jibrin Baba Ndace, a former defense correspondent for Blueprint Newspapers.

The VP-elect, represented by Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a one-term Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, lauded Buratai for his doggedness in the fight against insurgency.

He said the efforts of Buratai and his colleagues had resulted in Nigeria currently recording less incidences of terrorist attacks since 2011.

Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Magashi (Rtd), represented by Major General A.T Jibril (Rtd)Special Adviser Technical to the Minister, said Buratai was a patriotic officer who did his best for the safety of Nigerians.

He said the author was able to portray the fact that it is possible for civilians to interface with combatants.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Major-General Leo Irabor, eulogized Buratai for leading from the front and listening to his subordinates.

In his remarks, Buratai, while appreciating the author for documenting his achievements, urged those still serving in the military to keep up the fight against insurgency until total peace is achieved.

