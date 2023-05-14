Nigeria: Group Urges Tinubu to Appoint More Youths Into Govt

Niger Delta Youth Council, NDYC, has urged President Elect, Chief Bola Tinubu to appoint more youths into his government when he assumes office from May 29.

President of the group, Mr Bene Mamamu, the secretary Comrade Onitsha Shedrack in a statement made available to newsmen also warned youths to shun offer from any quarter to protest against the swearing in ceremony of the President Elect and his Vice on May 29.

The youth group said Tinubu should tap from the strength of the youth in building a healthy and prosperous nation.

"As a youth organisation in Niger Delta, we are calling on the President Elect, Bola Tinubu to consider appointing more youths into his Government starting from May 29th 2023.

"This should be so because the youths cannot continue to take the back seat after delivering before, during and after elections.

"It is no longer a news that youths of the country occupies a major part of the country's population hence giving them a sense of belonging in the Government will make sense. We are really hoping for the best in this Government. "

They further enjoined Tinubu to ensure his government gave special attention to development of the Niger Delta region, adding that he should fulfil his campaign promises to the nation.