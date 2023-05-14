Nigeria: Group Urges Tinubu to Appoint More Youths Into Govt

14 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Jimitota Onoyume

Niger Delta Youth Council, NDYC, has urged President Elect, Chief Bola Tinubu to appoint more youths into his government when he assumes office from May 29.

President of the group, Mr Bene Mamamu, the secretary Comrade Onitsha Shedrack in a statement made available to newsmen also warned youths to shun offer from any quarter to protest against the swearing in ceremony of the President Elect and his Vice on May 29.

The youth group said Tinubu should tap from the strength of the youth in building a healthy and prosperous nation.

"As a youth organisation in Niger Delta, we are calling on the President Elect, Bola Tinubu to consider appointing more youths into his Government starting from May 29th 2023.

"This should be so because the youths cannot continue to take the back seat after delivering before, during and after elections.

"It is no longer a news that youths of the country occupies a major part of the country's population hence giving them a sense of belonging in the Government will make sense. We are really hoping for the best in this Government. "

They further enjoined Tinubu to ensure his government gave special attention to development of the Niger Delta region, adding that he should fulfil his campaign promises to the nation.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.