South Africa: Eastern Cape Premier's PhD Proposal Was Fake, Report Says - South African News Briefs - May 15, 2023

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane 's Degree Proposal Was a Sham - Report

In an exclusive report, News24 says that a forensic report commissioned by the University of Fort Hare (UFH) reveals how Oscar Mabuyane, Eastern Cape Premier and African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member, attempted to obtain a fake PhD in public administration. According to the news website, the report uncovers the involvement of former UFH Professor Edwin Ijeoma, who used his secretary and a team of ghostwriters to compile and submit Mabuyane's research proposal. Investigators found evidence suggesting that Mabuyane was aware of the deception. Mabuyane is among several ANC heavyweights drawn into what amounts to a fake degree scandal. In response to questions from News24, Mabuyane said he was being set up, and that the investigation's findings were concocted as part of a political scheme to smear his good name.

South Africa Ambassador to Algeria Billy Masetlha Dies

South Africa's ambassador to Algeria, Billy Masetlha, has passed away at the age of 68 after a long illness, reports TimesLive. Masetlha was a former head of the national intelligence agency and a presidential adviser but was fired from his role as director of intelligence by former President Thabo Mbeki in 2006 when their relationship soured. Dirco, the department of international relations and co-operations, paid tribute to Masetlha for his service to the government and his involvement in the anti-apartheid movement. The office of Dirco minister Naledi Pandor expressed condolences to Masetlha's family and friends, describing him as an experienced and dependable representative and a firm believer in pan-Africanism.

6 Killed, 30 Others Injured in Bus Crash in Mossel Bay

Two buses from Intercape and Williams Coach Tours were involved in a fatal head-on collision on the N2 between Mossel Bay and Voorbai in the Western Cape, reports News24. Six people died, and at least 30 were injured. Injured passengers were taken to the hospital, and arrangements were made for passengers with minor injuries to continue their journey. The companies expressed shock and offered condolences to the affected families. Investigations are under way to determine the cause of the accident.

