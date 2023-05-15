Nigeria: Sudan - Last Batch of Nigerians Arrive

The last batch of Nigerians fleeing the crisis in Sudan has been repatriated from Port Sudan as the federal government has so far brought back 2,518 Nigerians.

The latest batch arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Saturday, 13th May, 2023 at 6:36pm aboard Tarco Aviation.

This batch of returnees numbering 147 was the second Tarco Aviation flight received on Saturday. The earlier flight brought back 125 evacuees.

This was disclosed in a joint statement on Sunday, Amb. Janet Olisa, Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affaira (MFA) and Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD).

They both said the evacuation is in fulfillment of the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, that no Nigerian fleeing the crisis in Sudan should be left behind.

According to the statement, the returnees were received at the Airport by the representative of the Hon. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD), Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, who is the Chairman of the Situation Room on the Evacuation Exercise.

Also present was the representative of the Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs and other senior government officials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs (NCFRMI), and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) among other Ministries, Departments and Agencies involved in the evacuation exercise.

This latest batch of returnees marked the end of the emergency evacuation exercise put in place for stranded Nigerians in Sudan, the statement added.

The government however, said in the statement that a mop up exercise will be organized for other Nigerians who may want to return home hereafter.

"In summary, 15 flights were deployed by the Federal Government to airlift a total number of 2,518 Nigerian nationals from Sudan. The Federal Government seizes this opportunity to commend and appreciate the efforts of all the personnel deployed towards the successful evacuation exercise.

"Special appreciation goes to the crew of the NAF C130, Officers and Airmen of 063 NAF Hospital, Personnel of the Nigerian Police Force & Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp Disaster Response Units, MOH Port Health Officers, Federal Airports Authority, Air Peace, Azman Airline, Max Air, Sudanese Tarco Aviation, Dangote Group of Companies, MTN, and the Media among other partners and stakeholders.

"The Federal Government is happy to announce that no Nigerian life was lost in the course of the evacuation exercise," the statement concluded.