Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci Breaks Guinness World Record for 'Longest Cooking Time'

15 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Efosa Taiwo

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has broken the Guinness World Record for the "longest cooking marathon by an individual".

The chef, on Monday morning, smashed the 87 hours 45 minutes record set by now-former Guinness World Record holder, Lata Tondon.

Hilda launched into the competition on Thursday at exactly 4pm when she put on her cooker.

Hilda carries on despite having broken the record as she aims to cook for 96 hours, setting a new world record as the first human on earth to spend such an amount of time cooking.

The restuarer has continued to receive a wave of support from government officials, celebrities, clerics, and other well-meaning Nigerians.

This is even as Nigerians stood by her despite a heavy downpour in the wee hours of Monday.

