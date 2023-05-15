Liberia: Yarr River Bridge Construction Progresses

Residents of Gbeyi Tengbein and Yeahyee in Saclepea District Nimba County will be rescued from challenges they have experienced over the years.

Residents of the two Towns usually used canoes to travel across the Yarr River.

Recently, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bility Development Foundation, Musa Bility visited the two Towns and promised to construct a bridge that will connect the Gbeyi Tengbein and Yeahyee.

His commitment came as a result of the resident's quest for the Bility Development Foundation which is involved in the construction of roads in District #7 Nimba County.

Speaking to cross sections of Citizens in the District, Bility promised to provide for the developmental needs of the Residents.