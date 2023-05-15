Nigeria: Sudan Crisis - Nigerian Embassy Facilitates Students' Transfer to Egyptian Universities

15 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Embassy of Nigeria in Cairo, Egypt, is to facilitate the transfer of Nigerian students from Sudanese universities to Egyptian universities.

The embassy, in a statement on Sunday, said this was in the light of requests by both parents and students caught in the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

The embassy said that it was collaborating with the Central Administration for International Students (Wafeden), under the Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to achieve this.

"In this regard, Nigerian students from Sudanese universities who are interested in transferring to Egyptian universities are expected to send their full names, faculties required, academic level/year completed, transcripts of the academic years completed.

"(They should also send) passport data pages and contact details (phone number and email) to enable the embassy and the Wafeden to start working on them before the portal for international transfers opens."

The embassy cautioned students that any of them that is transferred to Egyptian government universities would not be eligible for an Egyptian Government Scholarship.

It also provided a link for the transfer for interested students to fill and attach the required documents between May and June in order to join the 2023/2024 academic session commencing in September.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSey- OAIR3UsduSWSIQsMkEn2b2fJ9cn1 Bmq12AdCZSU1x1HEg/viewform?usp=sf_link

"After filling the above form, interested students should also send their below details and documents to this email: nigembegysch@yahoo.com with the following:

"a. Full Name:

"b. Faculty required:

"c. Academic Year/Level Completed:

"d. Transcripts of the Academic Years/Level Completed (attachment)

"e. Passport Data Page (attachment) f. Contact Details: Phone number(s) and email address."

