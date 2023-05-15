Liberia: MoE, LRA Enforce Tax Regulations At Schools

The Ministry of Education, (MOE) and the Liberia Revenue Authority, (LRA), have embarked on the enforcement of tax regulations in Montserrado County.

The MOE and the LRA recently signed an MOU to jointly enforce withholding taxes from schools as a means of generating revenue.

Speaking on the Liberia Broadcasting System, (LBS), in Paynesville, the Director of Communications and Public Relations at the Ministry of Education, Maxime Bleetahn, noted that in the past the Ministry was not focusing on such an initiative.

According to him, the MOU has now allowed school administrations to withhold taxes on teachers' salaries.

The MOE's Communication Director stressed that both institutions will enforce the regulation to the fullest.

Mr. Bleetahn noted that only schools that are in full compliance of the regulations will be provided the opportunities to have their students registered for the West African Examination Test.

He indicated that schools are required to present their business registration certificates.

The Communications Director of MOE further pointed out that schools are expected to submit their personnel data including credentials

He vowed that the MOE shut down schools that are illegally operating in the country.