Nigeria: I Will Congratulate Tinubu After Tribunal Verdict - Bode George

After a reconciliatory meeting initiated by elders and eminent Lagosians between former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Bode George and the president-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the former has said he would wait for the electional petitions tribunal verdict before congratulating the winner of the February 25, 2023 preidential poll

The reconciliation meeting which was held at Chief George office in Ikoyi was held behind closed doors for about six hours.

The meeting was initiated by Prince Tajudeen Olusi, a member of Governor Advisory Council in Lagos State. Others present at the meeting were former deputy governors of the state, Adejoke Orelope -Adefulire, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Justice Ishola Olorunimbe (rtd),Chief Layi Ogunbambi and Alhaji Satari Arileshere.

Also present were Chief Onikepo Oshodi, General Tajudeen Olanrewaju(rtd),Dr Niran Adeniji and Dr Remi Akintoye former acting national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

George and Tinubu have related as sworn enemies for over a decade, with George threatening to leave Nigeria if Tinubu wins the presidential election.

On the significance of the meeting, Olusi who said that will be the second time he would be visiting George to reconcile him and Tinubu, because as Lagosians they need to have unity of purpose and as well give the president-elect the support he deserves to succeed in office.

According to him, "This is a gathering of eminent Lagosians, representatives of Lagos originality in all respect. This is my own second visit to Chief Bode George.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We need to give praises to Almighty God, today the president- elect of our country, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is from Lagos State, he happens to be a former senator also a former governor but, I repeat but, we know as a matter of fact that the relationship between the president elect and Chief Bode George is not, very, very cordial and we feel that it is important that we as leaders of the community should take steps to improve the relationship, therefore I got an appointment with Chief George on May 1, 2023 and to request for two days for that."

Responding to the proposal made by the elders, Chief George said he had nothing personal against Tinubu and whatever was the grouse between them he had overlooked.

On congratulating Tinubu on his victory at the poll, he said he would do that, but it will be after the court has decided the case filed by his party against Tinubu's victory at the poll.

"Asiwaju Tinubu and I as I have said, absolutely no battle, nothing personal between me and him, what has happened has happened and it has gone. Vengeance is not mine, it is Almighty God and if they see us, as said in local parlancen Karin kapo, yiye ni nyeni (to move together in multitude add honours to one)," he said.