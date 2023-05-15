Nigeria: Lagos National Stadium - Sports Ministry Commences Dismantling of Light Mast

15 May 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Salifu Usman

The dismantling of the three remaining Floodlight Masts at the National Stadium, Surulere, has commenced following the advice from experts for safety.

Recalls that last month heavy rain windstorm broke one of the four floodlight masts by half on April 19.

The Ministry explained that the unfortunate incident occurred due to the decay and abandonment of the stadium for close to 19 years, hence, experts were brought in to advise accordingly.

Ministry of Sports led by Sunday Dare ordered immediate closure of the 51-year-old edifice and also dispatched its Director of Facilities, Engineer Analamu, from Abuja to Lagos to access the situation.

Though the exact cost of the damage is yet to be determined, the ministry has directed that the three other floodlight masts be pulled down to avert similar collapse or tragedy at the Lagos Sportscity.

After the inspection by the Sports Minister, he said: "Thank God, there was no casualty. I also inspected the three other light masts, and the effects of age and weather elements were visible... clearly, they are also suspect after 51 years."

And so the dismantling of the three of Floodlight Mast, which has started, is aimed at averting another incident with a view of finding solution to the four floodlights.

Recall that the Adopt Initiative of the Ministry led to the support given by Chief Kessington Adebutu, who assisted to kick-start the revival of the stadium abandoned for close to two decades.

The repairs covered three areas notably the pitch, tartan tracks and the digital scoreboard. Several troubled areas are still awaiting attention to put the stadium back to shape.

Already, the concession process of the national stadium to the private sector is being fast tracked with the guidance of the ICRC.

In a document released this week, Nigerians are able to glean the efforts of the Ministry of youth and sports in fixing the Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan Stadiums.

For Lagos, about 12 areas are functional, including the swimming pool, sports hall, where various events could be held, tennis courts, legacy training pitch, among others.

