Nigeria: Tinubu, Shettima Will Tackle Nigeria's Problems Headlong, Says Yerima

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima have the requisite competence and experience to tackle the countless challenges facing the country headlong.

A university lecturer and former federal lawmaker, Professor Haruna Yerima, stated this in an interview with journalists at the weekend in Abuja.

He said Tinubu and Shettima are coming to the presidency with an astounding resume to tackle the challenges facing the country without any hesitation.

"It is instructive to say that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been a paragon of progressive's politics since 1999 when the current civilian administration debuted. He has been an opposition leader with a difference. He developed Lagos to a modern city as an opposition leader," Professor Yerima said.

Yerima, who teaches public policy and administration at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, represented Biu, Shani, Kwaya and Bayo federal constituency in Borno State at the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007.

The don said Tinubu "personifies good governance, and service delivery to the electorate." He said Tinubu will initiate many reforms to ensure effective governance and administration. "For the eight years he served as Lagos State governor, Asiwaju has reformed the criminal justice system that made it possible for anti-graft agencies like the EFCC to successfully prosecute financial crimes," he said.

Yerima said, "It was on record that President Olusegun Obasanjo withheld Lagos State local government funds for over three years despite a Supreme Court ruling. Asiwaju's resilience in economic management enabled him to survive the financial blockade. He made Lagos a leading economy in Africa and a jewel for international investors."

The former lawmaker said the president-elect would develop the entire country equitably. "Asiwaju has a Pan-Nigerian agenda. The entire country is his immediate constituency. No section of the country will be left out. He is a developmental advocate, with a passion for critical infrastructure that will leapfrog the country to posterity and sustainable growth."

The don said what Tinubu and Shettima require as they take over the mantle of leadership on May 29 is "adequate support, cooperation and constant prayers."