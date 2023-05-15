Ghana: Dr Duffuor Withdraws Court Case ...Party Indicates Readiness for Election

Following the withdrawal of the suit filed by presidential aspirant hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, seeking to halt today's presidential and parliamentary elections, the Accra High Court has struck out the case.

Withdrawal of the case was filed by Dr Duffuor's legal team at a sitting of the Court in Accra yesterday.

Dr Duffuor, a former Finance Minister, on Tuesday filed the suit at the court citing "inaccuracies" in the voters register which he said renders it unfit for the purpose of electing someone to bear the flag of the party into next year's elections.

"The voter register established basic errors and inaccuracies that render the photo album register inaccurate and unreliable for free, fair and credible elections scheduled for May 13, 2023," Dr Duffuor argued in his suit.

But when the case was called yesterday, Dr Duffuor's legal team filed an application to withdraw the case; an application which was not opposed by the respondents which included the General Secretary of the party, the Electoral Commission and former President, John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking to the media after the court hearing, General Secretary of the party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, said all was set for the process to begin today.

"We are happy that the plaintiff has decided to discontinue the case and that opens the door for us to proceed with the elections today. We want to use this to send the message to the rank and file of the party across the country that we are ready to go ahead with the elections," he said.

According to Mr Kwetey, Dr Duffuor's grievances, which brought him to court, have been addressed, a reason he had withdrawn the case.

"Their request has been satisfied. The delegates list is the primary document we are depending on and it's ready and has been made available to the candidates. So as far as we are concerned, there really was no case," he said.

In response to an earlier indication by the Electoral Commission that it may not be able to supervise the process, Mr Kwetey, a former MP for Ketu South, said the party would provide the needed assistance to the EC to be able to conduct the polls.

"We will make sure that every assistance is provided for the materials to reach the voting centres in good time. The voting time is 7-4pm, everything is on course. Nothing has changed," Fifi Kwetey said.

Head of the NDC's Legal Directorate, Abraham Amaliba, on his part, said yesterday's development indicated that the party was battle-ready for 2024.

"I thank Dr Duffuor for his magnanimity to accept to withdraw this matter from court. What this shows is that the NDC is united, and forging ahead into the 2024 elections as a united party," he said.