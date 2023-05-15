Ghana: SES HD PLUS Ends Training Programme, Creates 10,000 Jobs for Youth

SES HD PLUS, the premium satellite broadcast service provider, has ended its HD+ Installer Training Programme for the first half of 2023 through which about 10,000 jobs have been created for the youth.

The initiative is in line with the company's goal to create employment opportunities in Ghana and ensure HD+ users have their HD+ devices and accompanying satellite equipment professionally installed by accredited technicians.

Speaking at the closing ceremony for this new cohort in Accra on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SES HD PLUS, Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, said, "Since SES HD PLUS was launched in Ghana, our desire has not been to only give our subscribers the Feeli Feeli experience of quality high definition television viewing experiences, but to also be at the forefront of accelerating socio-economic growth".

"Critical to us is the transfer of our knowledge about the latest trends and innovations in satellite TV broadcasting and applying that to develop the skills and knowledge of our local partners, satellite technicians and dealers to empower local businesses and communities economically," he said.

Ms Abbiw-Williams said so far the company had trained over 2000 installers in 22 towns across the country since March this year.

That, she said, has brought to a total of about 10,000 installers trained since SES HD PLUS launched the HD+ Service in Ghana.

In addition to the practical job-centred training programmes, she said installers were provided with free dust coats and training materials to enhance their businesses.

A beneficiary of the training programme, Andrews Allottey, thanked HD+ for the opportunity.

"It's tough to make ends meet nowadays, but learning a trade offers one a competitive advantage over many. That's the opportunity and advantage HD+ has given me and countless others throughout this period. We thank HD+ for the critical role they play in Ghana's socio-economic development," he said.

Mr Allotey said for HD+ subscribers "I want to assure them that with what we have learnt, their devices will be in capable hands. HD+ has really given us the Feeli Feeli experience, and we will surely pass that on to them," he stated.