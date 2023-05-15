Ghana: Osofobaa Gloria Releases 'Adom Bb Nti' Album

Gospel musician cum immigration officer, Osofobaa Gloria, has released her fifth album dubbed "Adom bi Nti."

The seven-track album also features a musician, Sammy Baah.

The titles of some songs on the album include "Power from above," "Onyame Abodie ye nwanwa" and "me ma so nkwagyekropa ne so."

The musician in an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday stated that the inspiration to compose "Adom bi Nti" which is currently available on all digital platforms came from God almighty, and "it entails the unadulterated gospel of Christ."

Starting her music career since the year 1996, the musician revealed that God had been her source of strength as combining her job as an immigration officer with the demands that come with remaining relevant in the music industry was not a very easy task.

Touching on some challenges she faced as a musician, Osofobaa Gloria stated that the money involved in recording a song alone was very huge, adding that raising money for music projects, including promotions was daunting and discouraged many up-and-coming talented singers and entertainers.

She therefore appealed to owners of recording studios and video editors to consider revising their charges downwards.

"As musicians we face many challenges, but one is the amount we invest in recordings and editing of our videos. It is outrageous most of the times and makes it difficult for talented people to venture into the music industry. Others who managed to start a career gave up along the line due to high cost of production, so I am urging studio owners to please try and reduce their charges as a way of supporting musicians in their quest to put Ghana on the map," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Known in real life as Gloria Aidoo, the singer also appealed to the leaders of media houses across the country to give prominence to local content, instead of focusing on promoting foreign music and movies.

This she said would contribute to the significant growth of Ghana's entertainment industry whiles making it attractive to foreigners.

Osofobaa Gloria, who also holds a bachelor's degree in business administration, revealed that all musicians in Ghana were her favourite adding that when it comes to foreign music too, she preferred Celine Dione.

"Because music had great influence on lives," she urged musicians to focus more on lyrics that promoted positivity among the citizenries.

So far, she has about 40 songs to her credit and hopes to soon be the most sought after musician in Ghana and Africa at large.