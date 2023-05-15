Ghana: 75 La Dade Kotopon Municipality Residents Acquire Vocational Skills

About 75 residents at the La Dade Kotopon municipality in the Greater Accra Region have benefitted from various vocational training programmes to enable them to lead independent lives through the establishment of their own businesses.

The two to six-month programme is an initiative of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Ms Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, under the Nyaho Kpakpa skills training programme.

Speaking at the second graduation ceremony in Accra at the weekend, Ms Sowah said the programme was one of her plans to create jobs for the teeming residents in the constituency, especially the youth.

"Residents who are awaiting their school results or employment opportunities can also take advantage of the Nyaho Kpakpa skills training programme to help them to earn some income.

"This programme is a legacy which beneficiaries can rely on after graduation to support their families. No one can take it away from them, unlike others jobs which one can lose everything when you are fired," she said.

The MP also charged the graduands to demonstrate their seriousness in the skilled they have acquired by judiciously excelling in their field of work through the services they render to the public.

" It would be useless and a waste of time and waste of resources by the MP, if you the graduands are not able to render a good service to the public through the skills you have acquired from the Nyaho Kpakpa skills training programme," she said.

She tasked parents and opinion leaders in the constituency to embrace the initiative and help to enroll people who need help onto the programme as way to curtail waywardness in the constituency.

Ms Sowah said last year 120 graduated successfully from the first Nyaho Kpakpa skills training programme, and all of them were given certificates and start-up packs to support themselves in their chosen fields of trade.