Ghana: NGO Donates Assorted Items to Akuse Prisons

Assorted food items and toiletries valued at GH₵21, 000.00 were last Thursday donated to the Akuse prisons in the Eastern Region by DM Philanthropist Organisation LBG, an NGO.

The items included rice, cooking oil, soap, detergent and sanitary pads for the female prisoners.

Speaking on behalf of the founder and chairman of DM philanthropist Organisation LBG, Mr Douglas Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NGO, Rev. Steve Kwasi Badu, said the donation was to make the inmates enjoy the just-ended Easter festivities

He said the love for Christ affects all humankind and donating to the prisoners was to show love to them.

Rev. Badu urged the inmates not to lose hope, as all was not lost, adding that with Christ all things were possible.

He said, Jesus Christ was always doing wonderful things in the lives of people and was hopeful that such wonders would extend to them to have their freedom and live a peaceful life.

On his part, Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Godfred Dartey of the Akuse Prisons, commended the founder and chairman of DM Philanthropist Organisation LBG for the kind gesture and urged others to emulate his example.

He said the Akuse Prisons has a vast land and all they needed was workshops for the inmates who are mostly skilled and appealed to the NGO and other philanthropists for support.