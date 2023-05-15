Ghana: NARM-GH Marks International Midwives Day

The Greater Accra Regional Chapter of the National Association of Registered Midwives, Ghana (NARM-GH) yesterday marked this year's International Midwives Day in Accra with an appeal to the government to improve their working conditions.

Organised with support from Unichem Ghana Limited, Dr Brown's Diapers and Peak Milk, the day saw a walk by the midwives through the Accra Tema station and a free health screening for people at the station.

Benefactors of the screening had their blood pressures, sugar level and breasts checked.The midwives in a brief sketch also showed how they attended to patients.

Chairperson of the Greater Accra Regional Chapter of the NARM-GH, MsLeticia Atiah saidthe work of midwives was essential and demandingfor which reason the requisite equipment and incentives were needed to enhance the delivery of service.

Shesaid the lack of facilities made the work extremely difficult for them as midwives and uncomfortable for mothers and pregnant women who come to them for healthcare services.

"When you visit some of the facilities, there are no equipment to work with. Our mothers are also not comfortable because at times when they come, there are no beds. They say there are ambulances but when there are cases and we want to refer, it is not easy to get the ambulances to refer."

"Our condition of service is not something to write home about because if you look at the economy and themeagre salaries we take, it is nothing compared to our work," she stated.

The Chairperson of the Greater Accra Regional Chapter of the NARM-GH cited for instance that most polyclinics and other small clinics did not have gynecologists, so the midwives had to serve in such capacities when need be.

"If you are a pregnant woman and you are HIV positive and you are delivering, it is the midwife who sees to you. And you know contact is blood to blood but we are there," she added.

She therefore urged the government to as a matter of urgency increase their salaries and improve their working conditions.

On her part, the Deputy Director of Nursing Service and Programme Officer at the Family Health Division of the Ghana Health Service, MsVivian AkosuaOfori-Dankwahencouraged the midwives to stringently practice and observe "respectful care" in rendering services to patients.

Respectful care refers to care organised for and provided to all clients in a manner that maintains their dignity, privacy, and confidentiality, ensures freedom from harm and mistreatment, and enables informed choice and continuous support. An example is prevention and elimination of disrespect and abuse during facility-based child birth.

Ms Ofori-Dankwah congratulated the midwives for their contributions towards reproductive health service across the country and urged them to continue doing their best.