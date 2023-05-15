Africa: We Gave Everything Against Senegal, Says Burkina Faso's Ouedraogo

Burkina Faso midfielder Emmanuel Ouedraogo says the team gave its everything against Senegal in their TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match in Annaba, but they were not fortunate to reap the fruits of their hard work.

Ouedraogo starred for the Burkinabes and scored a brilliant equalizer seven minutes from time for a 1-1 regulation time score, but they were not lucky on penalties with Senegal winning.

The midfielder was named man of the match in the duel.

"We gave everything but things did not work well for us. The Senegalese were more motivated than us and they managed to get the win," Ouedraogo noted.

He rued their failure to score more goals in the tie, as they had more chances. Their aim now, is to try battle for the bronze medal when they face Morocco in the third and fourth play-off match on Wednesday at the same venue.

"We hope for a good finish. Of course losing the semi-final is painful, but we will get our focus back, listen to our coaches and work hard to get the third place," he noted.

They will face off with Mali in the bronze medal match.