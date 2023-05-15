Africa: We Gave Everything Against Senegal, Says Burkina Faso's Ouedraogo

15 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Burkina Faso midfielder Emmanuel Ouedraogo says the team gave its everything against Senegal in their TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match in Annaba, but they were not fortunate to reap the fruits of their hard work.

Ouedraogo starred for the Burkinabes and scored a brilliant equalizer seven minutes from time for a 1-1 regulation time score, but they were not lucky on penalties with Senegal winning.

The midfielder was named man of the match in the duel.

"We gave everything but things did not work well for us. The Senegalese were more motivated than us and they managed to get the win," Ouedraogo noted.

He rued their failure to score more goals in the tie, as they had more chances. Their aim now, is to try battle for the bronze medal when they face Morocco in the third and fourth play-off match on Wednesday at the same venue.

"We hope for a good finish. Of course losing the semi-final is painful, but we will get our focus back, listen to our coaches and work hard to get the third place," he noted.

They will face off with Mali in the bronze medal match.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.