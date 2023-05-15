Africa: Mali's Tia Dejected With Defeat, but Proud of Teammates

15 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Malian forward Ange Martial Tia was dejected with his team's failure to make it to the final of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), but said he was proud of the effort put in by his team.

Mali lost 6-5 on penalties to Morocco in the semis at the Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine on Sunday night, their dreams of a record extending third title sifting through their fingers.

"As a team, we did everything we could but it was nit enough to get us a win. We are sad, but we will lift our heads high knowing that we gave our best," Tia said.

The forward was named man of the match in the duel, having played a critical role especially offensively, but they were not lucky to unlock a tactically disciplined Moroccan backline.

"We dominated and didn't win, but that is football. We have a lot of lessons we have picked from the tournament and we will continue working to see that we are a better team and also better as individual players," noted Tia.

He now says the team will put their focus on the play-off duel against Burkina Faso to ensure that they leave with the tournament with a medal at least.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.