Africa: Mali's Coulibaly Now Turns Focus to Bronze Medal Match

15 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Mali's head coach Soumaila Coulibaly has lamented his side's failure to crack the Moroccan defense line as they lost 6-5 to the Atlas Cubs in the semi-final of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Constantine on Sunday.

The game had to be decided on penalties after a 0-0 stalemate in regulation time and despite the disappointment, Coulibaly says they will shift their energy to fight for the bronze medal in the play-off.

"We still have one more match and it is important that we go and try to win a medal. Of course we are disappointed because we wanted to play in the final, but we have to lift ourselves up and focus for this," the coach said.

Looking back at the match, Coulibaly said he couldn't fault his players as they put in a great effort, but were just unlucky not to find the back of the net.

"That is how football is sometimes. We had a lot of chances, but unfortunately, it was not our day and we missed so many chances. Our plan was to score an early goal, but we were not successful in penetrating the Moroccan backline. Congratulations to them for the win," the coach added.

After the tournament, he now says the plan is to prepare the team stronger ahead of the World Cup, where they hope to perform equally well. The tactician says they will continue developing the players over the next few months, even as he hopes most of them will break into the senior national team.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.