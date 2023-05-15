Nigeria: Police Detain Seun Kuti in Lagos

The Lagos State Police has detained Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti over alleged assault on a police officer over the weekend.

The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundenyin confirmed this in a statement via his official Twitter handle on Monday.

The PPRO stated, "Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, in the early hours of today turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in company of his lawyer and family representative. He has been placed under arrest."

Recall that following the Inspector-General of Police order for the arrest of Seun, over assault on a policeman on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, Vanguard had reported that policemen stormed the Afrobeat musician's Lagos apartment and the African shrine, in Ikeja area of Lagos to arrest him.

Vanguard further gathered that police operatives were at Seun's place on Saturday night and Sunday morning, but did not meet him.

A source had told Vanguard that efforts were being made to apprehend Seun, who is suspected to have gone into hiding.

This came as Police Service Commission, PSC, yesterday, condemned the assault of a Police Officer in uniform and on official duty in Lagos by Seun.

PSC commended the Inspector General of Police, Baba Usman Alkali for his prompt action in ordering the arrest and prosecution of Seun.