Nigeria: Social Media Agog As Picture of Seun Kuti in Handcuffs Flood Internet

Social media users were kept busy early Monday morning, after a picture of Nigeria musician, Seun Kuti flooded their various timelines.

Seun Kuti, who had trended last weekend after he was seen in a video assaulting a police officer on the popular third mainland bridge in Lagos, was pictorially seen in handcuffs, indicating that he was currently a guest of the Nigeria police.

Surprisingly, while monitoring various social media networks, it was revealed that a lot of people seemed not enraged by the picture, as many felt being in the police custody, was actually the right way to go.

@Oriyomipeep on Twitter wrote "No matter who you are, if you err, u should pay for it."

@tompounds on Twitter wrote"I actually like Seun, but slapping a police officer in public, is a no. Thank God he is with the police now. He can clear his name if he feels he did nothing wrong."

@tunde_Osho on Twitter wrote" Nice one! Let him clear his name, if the police actually threatened to kill him, as he claimed."

@obi Aloze on Facebook wrote "New Nigeria is possible with new behavior. #prosecuteSeunNow for a better Nigeria."

@queen Ozegbe Obasi on Facebook wrote" I'm beginning to like Nigerian police mode of discipline these days , when their officers do anyhow they punish them and when you do anyhow to the men on uniform because of your popularity , I'm sorry for you. Anyway seun has a smart way of escaping punishment he will tell them that he acted under the influence of eegbo. it's legal for their family members to smoke eegbo."

@Olatunde Olalekan on Facebook wrote" Police are bad, but Seun should have listened to his wife and children. It's criminal beating a man in uniform."

@Segunbones on Instagram wrote "Chai! Seun fuvk up gan ni ooo."

@Danielokwuta on Instagram wrote "God help you from here, Seun omo Fela".

Nevertheless, it will be worth knowing that Seun Kuti actually surrendered himself to the Nigeria police, by visiting the commissioner of police, Lagos state, Idowu Owohunwa, in his office.

This visit was a follow up to a tweet over the weekend by Seun's friend, Omoyele Sowore, a presidential candidate in the last election.

Sowore in his tweet had stated that Seun had agreed to cooperate with the police in their investigations, to find out what really transpired on the third mainland bridge.

It will be recalled that Seun Kuti, who is a son to famous music legend, Fela Kuti, was seen and heard physically and verbally assaulting a police officer on the third mainland bridge in Lagos.

In the video, he was heard yelling "U dey mad" to the officer, while caressing his cheeks with some rounds of slaps.

The video brought out a reaction from the Inspector General of the Nigeria police, Usman Baba, who ordered his arrest.

In a video post on the internet after the assault video went viral, Seun explained that what he did was in self defence, as he claimed the officer threatened to kill him and his family.

Interestingly, in a latest twist to the saga, another video on Monday, started circulating on the internet.

In the video, Seun Kuti was seen boasting to have slapped several police officers in the past.