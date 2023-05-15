Africa: CAF Launches Tender Process for Sub-Saharan and Global Media Rights Package Including TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023, TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2024 and TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025

CAF has opened an invitation to tender (ITT) for the media rights in the Sub-Saharan Africa region on a Pay/Pay-per-View and Free to Air basis to a large number of CAF events in 2023, 2024 and 2025, including its flagship events; the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023, TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2025 and TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2024.

This includes a number of selected territories globally (rest of the world) in Europe, South America, North America, the Caribbean and many other territories.

Deadline for submission is Tuesday, 13 June 2023. The media rights available are on a Pay/Pay-per-view and Free to Air basis until 2025.

The rights are available for exploitation across most languages across the Sub-Saharan region including English and local languages, albeit with broad exclusions for the French language.

The tender process will allow CAF to select the media companies that are best placed to achieve CAF's objectives of providing maximum exposure for the tournament and offering fans in Sub-Saharan Africa and many parts of the world a high-quality viewing experience.

Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, CAF generates income which is essential to support and develop football across the continent.

CAF General Secretary, Véron Mosengo-Omba said the tender process will enable CAF to leverage on the growing popularity of African football.

Mosengo-Omba: "The media rights tender process is in line with President Motsepe's commitment to good governance and ethical leadership and ensuring fairness in awarding the African football tv rights. The AFCON is one of the biggest sporting events in the world and naturally, it attracts huge interest from TV organisations."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cote d'Ivoire Africa Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 in Cameroon attracted 482 million viewers in 152 territories. The tv audiences doubled in the United Kingdom, South America and some parts of Europe.

The TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2022 in Morocco also delivered record audiences on tv and also in stadium attendance.

The events being offered in the tender are:

TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023

Qualifying Competition - TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025

TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025

TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2024

TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship 2024

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2023/24

TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2023/24

TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup 2023

TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League 2023

TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League 2024

Futsal Africa Cup of Nations Mozambique, 2024

TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations 2025

TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations 2025

CAF Africa Cup of Nations Beach Soccer Egypt 2024

Media companies or organisations wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the ITT by email. Interested parties should contact: mediasales@cafonline.com. Submissions to CAF must be received by 12h00 Egyptian Standard Time (EGY) on Tuesday, 13 June 2023.