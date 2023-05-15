Ghana: Accra Records 2 Fire Outbreaks, One Person Killed

Two separate fires outbreaks were recorded at Makola and Riz Junction at the weekend in Accra, resulting in the death of one person.

At RizJunction, behind the Marina Shopping Mall, an identified female believed to be in her 20s died when fire destroyed over 20 wooden structures used as commercial and place of abode.

Similarly at Makola, a shop in a two-storey building was gutted by fire destroying items including wigs and cosmetics.

The Director of Public Relations of the Ghana National Fire Service(GNFS), Assistant Chief Fire Officer Grade One (ACFO) I Timothy Osafo-Affum disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He said the GNFS received an emergency call at 1:00 pm that there was fire at a slum at RizJunction.

The director said firefighters were deployed to the scene and extinguished the fire at 2:15pm.

He said at least 100 people were displaced and multiple wooden structures destroyed.

ACFO Osafo-Affum stated that the body of the deceased was yet to be handed over to the police as at the time of going to the press.

Similarly, at Makola, he said, the Service received a distress call at 8:45pm that a shop in a two-storey structure adjacent the GCB was on fire.

He said a team of firefighters were deployed to the scene to assess the situation.

The director said upon arrival the team realised that the fire was on the top floor of the building and tried entering but encountered difficulties.

ACFO Osafo-Affum stated that the firefighters broke into the building and did direct fire fighting.

He said the team extinguished the fire within three hours, adding that fire tenders from Makola, Ministries and the National Headquarters were used for the operation.

ACFO Osafo-Affum said the cause of fires were under investigations.

The director advised management of markets in the country who had operated for 25 years and above to consider re-wiring of their premises.

He said such re-wiring was crucial since they become obsolete around that time.

ACFO Osafo-Affum urged the public to get qualified electricians to have a critical look at their earthen system to help prevent fires.