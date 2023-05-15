Ghana: 17 NDC MPs Lose Parliamentary Seats in Primary

A wind of change swept through the minority caucus of parliament with 17 sitting lawmakers losing their bids to represent the party in next year's polls.

The MPs who slipped in their attempt to return to parliament include a former Power Minister and MP for Pru East, Dr Kwabena Donkor, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, MP for Sagnarigu, Mrs Della Sowah, Kpando, Edward Bawa, Bongo, and Wisdom Gidisu, Krachi East.

Others are Angela Alorwu-Tay, Afadzato South, Kobena Mensah Woyome, South Tongu, Alex Adomako, Sekyere Afram Plains, Abeiku Crentsil, Ekumfi, and Albert Alasoka, Garu.

The rest were Sampson Chiragia, Navrongo Central, Augustine Tawiah, Bia West, Christian Otuteye, Sege, Kwakye Ackah, Amenfi Central, Thomas Adda Dalu, Chiana-Paga and Sophia Ackuaku, Domeabra-Obom, who switched to contest in Ayawaso Central.

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, has said the party is contend with the quality of parliamentary candidates that have emerged out of Saturday's seats presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to him, the candidates elected represents the will of the larger NDC fraternity and would deliver victory for the party in the 2024 general elections.

"We are happy that so far, the quality of candidates that have been produced in this election gives us the confidence that we will go into 2024 and win presidential and significant majority in parliament to deliver on the charge of rescuing this country," Mr Nketia said on Sunday dawn after the presidential primary result was declared.

In his view, money does not determine who gets to lead the party because if that was the case, the outcome of the poll would have been different.

"One notable thing we found has also been that money does not decide who gets (to be elected) in the NDC anymore.

"We heard stories of big men, potentially rich men who could win the election but they all could not in spite of their wealth and riches," he observed.

On their presidential level, he said the primary was one of the keenest in terms of movement, activity and campaigning.