Ghana: 8 Persons Arrested Over Election-Related Offences During NDC Primaries

Eight persons have been arrested by the police for various election-related offences and disturbing the peace during the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) held last Saturday.

The suspects include YaroBurdove, Harrison Martey, Imoro Ibrahim, Arkoli Mensah, Nyarko Richard, Prince Lomotey, HamiduDramani and Bejando Emmanuel.

Five of the suspects are currently on police inquiry bail, while the three others are in custody assisting the ongoing investigation.

According to a statement issued by the police on Facebook yesterday, the suspects were arrested at various voting centres across four constituencies in the country.

Detailing the reasons for their arrest, it said that, specifically, YaroBurdove was arrested during the elections at the NingoPrampram Constituency for taking a photograph of his ballot paper in the polling booth and also attempting to take photographs of the ballot of other voters.

Two others, Harrison Martey and Imoro Ibrahim, the statement noted, were arrested for engaging in an unlawful fight at a voting centre at the same constituency.

The statement said Arkoli Mensah and Nyarko Richard were arrested for disturbing the peace by engaging themselves in an unlawful fight at a voting centre during the voting process at the New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region.

At the Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region, it stated that, Prince Lomotey was arrested at the voting centre for impersonation.

Also at a polling station in the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency in the Bono East Region, the statement said, HamiduDramani and Bejando Emmanuel were arrested for causing violence.

The statement said the police was also looking into a viral video in which Juliana Kinang-Wassan, one of the Parliamentary aspirants for the EjuraSekyedumase Constituency, was seen spraying money at a crowd during the elections at EjuraSekyedumase, in the Ashanti Region.

"A dedicated legal team is currently scrutinising her conduct in the video to establish whether there are elements of election-related crime to warrant Police intervention or otherwise," it added.

The police assured the public of its commitment towards ensuring, peace, security, law and order at all times.